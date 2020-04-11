Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 79,617 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $33,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

