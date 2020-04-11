Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $52,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,934 shares of company stock worth $2,105,805 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

