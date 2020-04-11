Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Guardant Health worth $35,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,059.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,519 shares of company stock worth $16,647,099 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

