Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Franklin Electric worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

