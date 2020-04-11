Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Sally Beauty worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $8.84 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

