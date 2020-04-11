Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,329 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Monro worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.