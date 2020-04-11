GET Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $21,438.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003329 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $21,438.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.04821369 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003461 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

