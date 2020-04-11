Gexan (GEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,002.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Gexan has a market cap of $34,950.65 and approximately $2,002.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.01094169 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00273255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00174167 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059255 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

