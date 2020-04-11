Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, CPDAX and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.02704154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202714 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox, CPDAX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kryptono, BiteBTC, Allbit, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bithumb, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

