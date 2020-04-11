GINcoin Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $29,556.04 and $14.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

