Global Currency Reserve Market Cap Achieves $58,711.51 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $58,711.51 and approximately $183.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005412 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,987,543 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

