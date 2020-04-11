Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBLI. BidaskClub lowered Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Stephen Green bought 3,225 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $743,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

