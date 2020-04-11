Global Social Chain One Day Volume Reaches $11,688.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $11,688.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.