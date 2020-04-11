GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of GMS worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 212,184 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in GMS by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 245,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

