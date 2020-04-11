GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $141,858.79 and $3,128.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,306,838 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.