Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 118,966 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 631.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of AXNX opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,327 shares of company stock worth $14,295,786. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.