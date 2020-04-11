Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 52,976 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of ScanSource worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ScanSource stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $592.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.