Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 58,118 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,695.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.