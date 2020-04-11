Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Line by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Line by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Line by 76.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Line during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Line during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Line Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

