Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Neos Therapeutics worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEOS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neos Therapeutics Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

