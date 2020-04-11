Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 142,475 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 149.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Columbia Financial worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,475 shares of company stock worth $449,231. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

