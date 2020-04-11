Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 58,715 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 266.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.88% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

