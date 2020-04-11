Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 58,996 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 210,650 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2,090.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 182,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MMI stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

