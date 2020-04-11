Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 61,906 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 191.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TTEC worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TTEC by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in TTEC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

