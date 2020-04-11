Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

