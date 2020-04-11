Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of INTL Fcstone worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTL shares. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

INTL stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $696.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

