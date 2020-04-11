Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Century Communities worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Century Communities by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 126,392 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Century Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 249,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 92,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE CCS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $576.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

