Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Shares of GLPG opened at $206.52 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $110.92 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.27.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

