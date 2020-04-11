Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032,308 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of James River Group worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in James River Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in James River Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.27 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. James River Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

