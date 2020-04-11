Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

