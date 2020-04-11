Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,478 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,430 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 631,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 629,919 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

