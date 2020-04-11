Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 167.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.43. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.