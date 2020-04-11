Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Collectors Universe worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLCT. TheStreet downgraded Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

