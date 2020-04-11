Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BRF worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 1,352.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 347,622 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BRF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.40.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

