Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Veritex worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veritex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veritex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $9,661,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $800.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

