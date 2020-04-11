Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 30.38% of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

