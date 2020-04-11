Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,009,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.24% of CalAmp worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 366,728 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

