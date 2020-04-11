Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quidel worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $106.56.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.