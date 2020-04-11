Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Resources Connection worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $347.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

