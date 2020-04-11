Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 139,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 649,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 242,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

