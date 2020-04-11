Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cryolife worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of CRY opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.60 million, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.