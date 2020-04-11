Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of ACCO Brands worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 237,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

