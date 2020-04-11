Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $285.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.