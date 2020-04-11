Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 87,074 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 372,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $103.85 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

