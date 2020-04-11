Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Noah worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Noah by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 86,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Noah by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noah by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAH opened at $24.65 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

