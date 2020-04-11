Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,325 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hercules Capital worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $931.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

