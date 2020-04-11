Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,976 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Hanger worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Hanger Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

