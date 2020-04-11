Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 23,288 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of World Acceptance worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

