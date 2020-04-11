Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 257,658 Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 443.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Rev Group worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 784,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 139,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $4.39 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

