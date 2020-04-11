Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 46,433 Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Domo worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Domo Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Domo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.